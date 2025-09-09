Russia has announced that a new historic phase in relations with Syria has begun, as Moscow prepares for a visit by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa next month.

“Relations between the two peoples will be based on mutual respect in the new historic phase, and we hope that this relationship will continue to grow for the good of both peoples and countries,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani.

“We attach particular importance to President Sharaa’s upcoming visit to Moscow to attend the Russia-Arab Summit,” he said.

The summit is scheduled to be held on October 15.

“We affirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” Novak said.