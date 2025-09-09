MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Russia and Qatar are discussing humanitarian aid to Syria and the restoration of its energy sector.
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
FILE - Russian deputy PM Alexander Novak attends the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 18, 2025. / REUTERS
September 9, 2025

Russia has announced that a new historic phase in relations with Syria has begun, as Moscow prepares for a visit by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa next month.

“Relations between the two peoples will be based on mutual respect in the new historic phase, and we hope that this relationship will continue to grow for the good of both peoples and countries,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani.

“We attach particular importance to President Sharaa’s upcoming visit to Moscow to attend the Russia-Arab Summit,” he said.

The summit is scheduled to be held on October 15.

“We affirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” Novak said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - What is Russia’s endgame in Syria?

Russia and Qatar are discussing humanitarian aid to Syria and the restoration of its energy sector, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a visit to Damascus on Tuesday.


SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales