Malaysia is set to host the 46th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday with the bloc's leaders ready to discuss a myriad of regional and global issues, particularly the US "reciprocal" tariffs, Myanmar conflict and maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

Themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” the two-day summit coincides with the second summit between the Southeast Asian bloc and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well as the inaugural joint summit with the GCC and China in Kuala Lumpur.

The bloc's 10 member states will also discuss key regional issues, including economic cooperation, security and sustainable development.

More than 6,000 police officers have been deployed at airports, hotels and the convention centre to ensure security.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as the rotating chair, will preside over the summit, according to a statement from the ASEAN secretariat.

Speaking before the summit, Anwar said the meeting would focus on enhancing intra-ASEAN cooperation, boosting regional economic interests, and promoting investment initiatives, the Malay Mail reported.

US tariffs

ASEAN is beginning to revive the idea of building its monetary fund and enhancing regional financial security, he said.