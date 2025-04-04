Sri Lanka's leader has rolled out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Colombo balances ties with neighbouring giant India and its biggest lender, China.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake welcomed Modi on Saturday - the first foreign dignitary to visit Colombo since the leftist leader swept elections last year - with a 19-gun salute.

Dissanayake and Modi are expected to sign agreements on energy, defence and health, but the visit's highlight will be the launch of an Indian-backed 120 megawatt solar power project.

The solar plant on the island's northeastern Trincomalee district had been stalled for years but reinvigorated with New Delhi's backing as a joint project.

Modi, who praised his "spectacular welcome" to Sri Lanka after arriving in Colombo late on Friday evening, was given an honour guard parade in the capital's Independence Square.

His visit comes as Colombo grapples with the competing interests of New Delhi and Beijing.

New Delhi has been concerned about China's growing influence in Sri Lanka, which it considers to be within its sphere of geopolitical influence.

Related As economy looks up, can Sri Lanka revive its social welfare programme?

India’s concern