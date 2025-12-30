The CIA carried out a drone strike earlier this month on a port facility on the coast of Venezuela, CNN reported on Monday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the news network said it marked the first known US attack on a target inside that country.

The drone strike targeted a remote dock on the Venezuelan coast that the US government believed was being used by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to store drugs and move them onto boats for onward shipping, the sources said, according to the report.

They added that there was no one at the facility at the time it was struck, so there were no casualties.

US Special Operations Forces provided intelligence support to the operation, the sources noted.

Last week, President Donald Trump said the US recently carried out strikes on “a big plant or a big facility...where the ships come from," though he did not specify the location or target.

“We just knocked out — I don’t know if you read or you saw — they have a big plant, or a big facility, where the ships come from. Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard,” he said.