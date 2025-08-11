Al Jazeera Media Network described the deliberate killing of its journalists by Israel in the Gaza Strip as “a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of the invasion of Gaza.”

The Qatar-based outlet issued a statement following Israel’s direct targeting of a journalists’ tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which resulted in the deaths of five journalists, including Al Jazeera reporters Anas Al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea.

"The responsibility for this attack lies entirely with the Israeli army and government," said Al Jazeera.

The statement underlined that numerous Israeli officials have repeatedly incited and called for the targeting of Al-Sharif and his colleagues.

“Anas Al-Sharif was one of the bravest journalists documenting the starvation imposed by the occupying Israeli forces on the people of Gaza. Silencing voices as part of the Gaza invasion plan is a desperate attempt," it added.

It highlighted that the assassination occurred in the midst of Israel's 22-month- genocide campaign and shortly after the Israeli government announced its plan to occupy Gaza.

It also noted that Israel admitted the attack was a “deliberate and despicable act directly targeting the journalists' tent.”