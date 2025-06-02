POLITICS
2 min read
Trump says will not allow any uranium enrichment in deal with Iran
Trump's remarks came after reports suggested the deal would propose a limited low-level enrichment.
Trump says will not allow any uranium enrichment in deal with Iran
President Masoud Pezeshkian, second right, listens to head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami as he visits an exhibition of Iran's nuclear achievements, in Tehran, Iran, April 9, 2025. (Iranian Presidency Office) / AP
June 2, 2025

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that his administration would not permit any uranium enrichment by Iran under a potential new deal.

"The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.' Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

His statement came in response to media reports suggesting that the US had presented Iran with a proposal permitting limited low-level enrichment.

According to Axios, the plan would still ban new enrichment sites and require the dismantling of key uranium infrastructure, alongside enhanced international oversight.

It would also reportedly require Iran to temporarily cut enrichment levels to 3 percent and shut down underground facilities for an unspecified duration. Above-ground enrichment would be capped at reactor fuel levels, in line with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards.

The deal would introduce rigorous oversight, including immediate adoption of the IAEA’s Additional Protocol, granting the agency the authority to conduct environmental sampling during inspections at both declared and undeclared sites.

RelatedTRT Global - US reportedly sends 'detailed and acceptable' nuclear proposal to Iran

 

Enrichment remains key point

Earlier, Iran ruled out any nuclear agreement that deprives it of enrichment.

RECOMMENDED

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “If the goal is to deprive Iran of its peaceful activities, then certainly no agreement will be reached.”

Araghchi insisted that Iran has “nothing to hide” on its nuclear programme.

“Iran has a peaceful nuclear programme... we are prepared to provide this assurance to any party or entity,” he said.

Trump seeks new deal

The fifth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran was held on 23 May in Rome, mediated by Oman.

Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement signed by Iran and world powers, has repeatedly stated that Tehran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

He has insisted on negotiating a new deal, one that he says would be tougher and more enforceable than its predecessor.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran rules out nuclear deal if 'peaceful' uranium enrichment denied

 

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law