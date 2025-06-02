US President Donald Trump has reiterated that his administration would not permit any uranium enrichment by Iran under a potential new deal.

"The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.' Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

His statement came in response to media reports suggesting that the US had presented Iran with a proposal permitting limited low-level enrichment.

According to Axios, the plan would still ban new enrichment sites and require the dismantling of key uranium infrastructure, alongside enhanced international oversight.

It would also reportedly require Iran to temporarily cut enrichment levels to 3 percent and shut down underground facilities for an unspecified duration. Above-ground enrichment would be capped at reactor fuel levels, in line with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards.

The deal would introduce rigorous oversight, including immediate adoption of the IAEA’s Additional Protocol, granting the agency the authority to conduct environmental sampling during inspections at both declared and undeclared sites.

Enrichment remains key point

Earlier, Iran ruled out any nuclear agreement that deprives it of enrichment.