Far-right ideas once relegated to the political fringes are moving into the German mainstream, and experts warn the trend now threatens core democratic values.

New findings from the long-running Die Mitte study show that one in five Germans who see themselves as part of the mainstream no longer clearly reject statements associated with far-right ideology.

Researchers say this marks the strongest normalisation of far-right ideology in at least a decade.

“We clearly observe that in the centre of society – what we define as the democratic centre – right-wing extremist sentiments, pictures, images, and worldviews are being shared increasingly,” said Andreas Zick, one of the study’s lead authors.

He warned that support for aggressive nationalism and chauvinism has climbed to 20 percent, while a core tenet of far-right ideology – that German identity is a matter of blood and ancestry – is gaining traction beyond known extremist circles.

“What right-wing extremism tries to propagate is that there’s a natural German folk by tradition and history. This view is now more widely shared in the center of society than in previous years. These are aspects of normalisation,” Zick told Anadolu.

The study, conducted throughout 2024 and into 2025, reveals a rise in illiberal attitudes and the normalisation of xenophobic and far-right views – even among those who do not vote for far-right parties.

Researchers found that prejudice, stereotyping, and discrimination against immigrants are on the rise, while there is a marked decline in trust towards core democratic institutions and growing sympathy for authoritarian solutions.

A democratic system losing trust

The researchers say Germany’s democracy is facing a mounting crisis of confidence.

Overall distrust in democratic institutions rose sharply, from 14.3 percent in 2020-2021 to 21.5 percent in 2024-2025. Even more striking was the loss of faith in elections: the share of people who question the legitimacy of the voting process has more than tripled, from 5.8 percent to 18.2 percent.

“This is a warning signal that trust is decreasing and it goes hand in hand with the agreement to right-wing extremist attitudes,” said Beate Kupper, another lead author of the Die Mitte study. “As we can see statistically, those who distrust in democracy are more open to anti-democratic offers.”

She attributed the growing alienation to several factors: frustration with policy failures, the belief that political elites ignore ordinary citizens, and the appeal of populist narratives that promise quick and emotional solutions.

“If you zoom in, you can also see that quite a lot of people have an illiberal perception of democracy. For example, they want to abolish the fundamental rights of minorities, which is an illiberal position towards democracy that is not part of the German Constitution,” Kupper told Anadolu.

Dramatic shift among young Germans