In an era of escalating cyber threats from ransomware gangs, state-sponsored espionage, and widespread digital disruption, the UK’s digital infrastructure is under siege.

Against this backdrop, Westminster’s next big move is the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill .

First mentioned in the King’s Speech back in July 2024 and fleshed out in the policy paper released on April 1, 2025, this legislation promises the biggest shake-up of cyber rules since the Network and Information Systems (NIS) Regulations 2018 arrived.

The bill introduces a regulatory regime that aims to be up-to-date, aligning with international standards, and resilient to future challenges.

What’s on the table? By late 2025, around a thousand more Managed Service Providers (MSPs) will find themselves in the scope.

Gone are the days of shrugging off an attack until it’s too late: firms will have to flag any incident within 24 hours, then hand over a full report in three days.

If things really hit the fan, ministers will have the power to step in and keep the lights on. It's a bold plan but fitting in such an unpredictable digital age.

Framed as a matter of national security and economic stability, the legislation has gained urgency following a series of high-profile cyber attacks affecting the UK’s most vital institutions.

Cabinet Office Minister Pat McFadden declared the situation a “wake-up call,” noting cybersecurity must now be treated as an “absolute priority.”

No time to lose

Over the last few years, the UK’s most trusted brands have been knocked off balance by cybercriminals.

Prominent store names like Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and even Harrods found themselves under siege, hit by ransomware and tricked by social engineering schemes that brought stores to a standstill and put customer records at risk.

In June 2024, a ransomware attack on pathology provider Synnovis forced the NHS to pause vital procedures, and at NHS Dumfries & Galloway, sensitive patient information was exposed—an all-too-raw reminder of just how vulnerable the services remain.

Even the halls of power have not been immune.

Take the Ministry of Defence: a payroll breach left 272,000 service members’ records exposed.

Transport for London and even the Electoral Commission saw their own digital disruptions, throwing vital services into chaos and sounding alarm bells for national security.

The cultural and academic treasures have not been safe either, both the British Library and Cambridge University reported breaches that threatened precious archives, research files, and personal data.

Together, these attacks expose cracks in the UK’s digital foundation and make it clear the need for a unified, legally backed approach to shore up the defences.

After all, cybercrime isn’t just a nuisance—it’s a £40-plus billion hit to British businesses over the last five years.

Back in 2018, the NIS Regulations felt like a breakthrough, but in today’s fast-moving cyber landscape, they are starting to show their age.

They cover too little ground, leaving crucial pieces of the country’s digital architecture without clear, enforceable rules.

Meanwhile, the neighbours in Brussels have already leaned into the problem with their NIS2 Directive , casting a much wider net, tightening security checks, and demanding faster incident reports. In comparison, the UK has lagged behind the international pack, mired in an outdated framework.

That is where the new Bill comes in. It not only brings the rulebook up to date but bakes flexibility right into the system.