Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Amsterdam as part of a massive "Red Line" protest, demanding that the Dutch government take stronger action against Israel's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

According to the organisers, around 250,000 demonstrators participated in the protest on Sunday, making it one of the largest in the Netherlands in recent years, public broadcaster NOS reported.

Dressed in red, protesters gathered at the Museumplein before marching through the capital to draw what they called a symbolic "red line" against the government's stance on Israel.

The organisers said previous Red Line demonstrations held in The Hague in May and June had drawn around 100,000 and 150,000 participants, respectively. The organisers said they held a third Red Line protest because "too little is happening" to stop the war.

"By drawing a red line through the capital during election month, we are calling on politicians and residents of the Netherlands to show decisiveness," they said in a statement.

More than 130 human rights groups, including Amnesty International, Oxfam Novib, Pax, and The Rights Forum, supported the march. Several Jewish organisations also joined the protest to voice opposition to Israel's policies, stressing that they do not represent the entire Jewish community.

'Stop supporting genocide'

Protesters carried banners and signs urging the Netherlands to "stop supporting genocide" and to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 67,000 people since October 2023. Discussions for a ceasefire and permanent peace are underway as part of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof reacted to the demonstration on X, saying he understood "the anger, concerns and feelings of powerlessness" of those protesting.