US President Donald Trump said he wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and sent a letter to its leadership on Thursday saying he hoped the Islamic Republic, arch-foe of longtime US ally Israel, would agree to talk.

"I said I hope you're going to negotiate because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump said in the interview with Fox Business Network broadcast Friday.

"I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something, because you can't let another nuclear weapon."

There was no immediate response from the Foreign Ministry in Iran, where it is currently the weekend, to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

The letter appeared to have been addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The White House did not immediately respond to a request about that.

"There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal," Trump said. "I would prefer to make a deal, because I'm not looking to hurt Iran. They're great people."