WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says Macron's Palestine recognition 'fine', as UK premier faces pressure to act
More than 200 British lawmakers urge UK PM Starmer to recognise a Palestinian state amid Israel's genocide in Gaza.
Trump says Macron's Palestine recognition 'fine', as UK premier faces pressure to act
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after he arrived at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire, Scotland. / AP
July 25, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine is "fine" and "up to him."

Speaking to reporters after landing at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on his first visit to the UK since reelection, Trump said: "That's what he does; that's fine. It's up to him. It's not up to me."

Trump also commented on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying: "He's slightly more liberal than I am, but I like him."

The US President is in Scotland for a five-day visit, during which he is expected to inaugurate a new golf course and hold meetings with Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

High pressure on Starmer

Macron on Thursday announced that France would officially recognise the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September.

The move has drawn strong reactions from Israel and widespread international attention.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on Starmer to follow suit.

According to reports, several senior members of his Cabinet — including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy — have called on the prime minister to recognise Palestinian statehood.

RECOMMENDED

The push follows Macron’s announcement, which sources say came after efforts to persuade Starmer to recognise Palestine jointly.

RelatedTRT Global - France to recognise State of Palestine at UN in September, says Macron

More than 220 British MPs from nine parties have signed a letter urging the government to take immediate action, citing the UK's historic role in the conflict and its support for a two-state solution since 1980.

"The government has consistently acted too little, too late," said Emily Thornberry, chair of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

Labour MP Sarah Champion, who launched the cross-party letter, wrote on X: "221 MPs from nine parties have signed the joint letter urging the government to recognise Palestine as a state now."

Science and Technology Minister Peter Kyle responded cautiously, saying the UK still supports eventual recognition of Palestinian statehood, but immediate priorities are humanitarian: "We want Palestinian statehood, we desire it… but right now, today, we’ve got to focus on what will ease the suffering."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland