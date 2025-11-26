Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned there would be "no calm" in Lebanon if Israel's security was not guaranteed, as Israeli forces intensify attacks despite a year-old ceasefire.

"We will not allow any threats against the inhabitants of the north, and maximum enforcement will continue and even intensify," Katz told the Israeli parliament on Wednesday.

He cited the killing of a top Hezbollah leader in an Israeli strike on southern Beirut days earlier.

"There will be no calm in Beirut, nor order and stability in Lebanon, until the security of the State of Israel is guaranteed," he said, vowing to disarm Hezbollah.

An Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday killed Haytham Ali Tabatabai, the most senior Hezbollah member to be killed by Israel since a November 2024 ceasefire sought to end over a year of hostilities.

Tabatabai's killing comes as Israel has escalated its attacks on Lebanon, with the United States increasing its pressure on the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah.

Israeli truce violations