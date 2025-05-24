US
2 min read
White House said to be revamping National Security Council under Rubio's lead
More than 100 officials placed on administrative leave as part of sweeping reorganisation of National Security Council under interim national security adviser Marco Rubio, AP and CNN report.
White House said to be revamping National Security Council under Rubio's lead
The move is expected to significantly reduce the number of staff at the NSC, according to the officials. / Reuters
May 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping reorganisation of the National Security Council (NSC), significantly reducing its staff and returning many career officials to their home agencies, Associated Press and CNN reported.

Two US officials and another person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press that the move aims to streamline the NSC and align it more closely with the president's agenda.

The restructuring is being led by interim national security adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who assumed the role earlier this month following the ousting of Mike Waltz.

Waltz has since been nominated as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

CNN reported that more than 100 NSC officials were placed on administrative leave on Friday, a step interpreted as the most dramatic phase of the reorganisation to date.

The changes come amid ongoing turbulence within the NSC during the early months of Trump’s second term in office.

RECOMMENDED

'Liquidation' of NSC

The AP reported that the NSC had already seen significant disruption earlier this year.

Around 160 detailees were sidelined shortly after Trump took office for his second term, pending a review of staffing priorities.

Waltz's removal came only weeks after Trump announced the firing of several NSC staff, reportedly in response to concerns over loyalty raised by far-right activist Laura Loomer.

This latest overhaul amounts to what one source described as a "liquidation" of NSC personnel, AP reported.

Both career detailees and political appointees are either being sent back to their respective agencies or dismissed outright.

A White House official, speaking to AP on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the restructuring — first reported by Axios — is under way, but declined to provide further details.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran