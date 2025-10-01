Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on Wednesday as it approached Gaza in an attempt to break the siege, less than an hour after the aid ship reported spotting more than 20 unidentified vessels three nautical miles ahead of the fleet.

The Global Sumud Flotilla later announced that live broadcasts and communications were cut off from most of its ships as Israeli warships surrounded the vessels sailing toward Gaza to challenge the blockade.

A state of emergency was declared aboard all vessels, with cameras offline and military personnel boarding multiple ships, including Alma and Sirius, as confirmed by the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG).

Before the raid, the group posted a video on X showing radio exchanges in which Israeli forces threatened to stop and seize the flotilla for breaking what they called a “legal blockage” if it continued toward Gaza.

“We are a peaceful, non-violent humanitarian mission; our journey is legal under international law,” an activist is heard responding in the footage.

“The world is watching and will hold accountable those responsible for the hostile acts.”

The captain of the Alma, the lead vessel, was reported to have defied orders from the Israeli navy to stop.

No further details were available about detentions or the final fate of the ships.

The flotilla had embarked at the end of August, carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies, and under normal circumstances was expected to reach Gaza’s coast on Thursday morning.

Organisers had urged governments and supporters worldwide to monitor the movement of the flotilla via trackers and livestreams and to press for the protection of activists onboard.

By the time of interception, the convoy had already sailed beyond the point where the Madleen mission was stopped earlier this year, with only 81 nautical miles left to Gaza.