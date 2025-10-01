Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on Wednesday as it approached Gaza in an attempt to break the siege, less than an hour after the aid ship reported spotting more than 20 unidentified vessels three nautical miles ahead of the fleet.
The Global Sumud Flotilla later announced that live broadcasts and communications were cut off from most of its ships as Israeli warships surrounded the vessels sailing toward Gaza to challenge the blockade.
A state of emergency was declared aboard all vessels, with cameras offline and military personnel boarding multiple ships, including Alma and Sirius, as confirmed by the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG).
Before the raid, the group posted a video on X showing radio exchanges in which Israeli forces threatened to stop and seize the flotilla for breaking what they called a “legal blockage” if it continued toward Gaza.
“We are a peaceful, non-violent humanitarian mission; our journey is legal under international law,” an activist is heard responding in the footage.
“The world is watching and will hold accountable those responsible for the hostile acts.”
The captain of the Alma, the lead vessel, was reported to have defied orders from the Israeli navy to stop.
No further details were available about detentions or the final fate of the ships.
The flotilla had embarked at the end of August, carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies, and under normal circumstances was expected to reach Gaza’s coast on Thursday morning.
Organisers had urged governments and supporters worldwide to monitor the movement of the flotilla via trackers and livestreams and to press for the protection of activists onboard.
By the time of interception, the convoy had already sailed beyond the point where the Madleen mission was stopped earlier this year, with only 81 nautical miles left to Gaza.
This was the fourth sea-borne aid flotilla mission launched for Gaza in 2025, following the Break the Siege “Conscience”, Madleen and Handala initiatives.
French politician Marie Mesmeur and Franco-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan were among those who reported that their boats were being surrounded.
International reaction
International reaction followed swiftly. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of French nationals on board, stressing their right to consular protection and safe return.
He said France was in regular contact with Israel to ensure any boarding operation took place under “the best possible security conditions”.
Ireland’s foreign minister also voiced concern, calling the flotilla a “peaceful mission to shine light on a horrific humanitarian catastrophe”.
Italy’s largest union has called a general strike for Friday in protest at the treatment of a flotilla seeking to bring aid to Gaza, it said on Wednesday.
Protests were also being held in a number of Italian cities late on Wednesday, including in Naples where demonstrators halted train traffic at the main station after reports that some 20 unidentified vessels were seen approaching the international flotilla.
Israel tightened the siege around Gaza on March 2 by closing all border crossings and blocking food, medicine, and aid, pushing the enclave into famine despite aid trucks piling up at its borders.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed over 66,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has rendered Gaza uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of disease.