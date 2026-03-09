In 2017, an economic blockade isolated Qatar and led to a severe shortage of food items.

At the time, Türkiye stepped in to ease Doha’s troubles as its cargo planes delivered food and essential items. Within months, Turkish exports to Qatar surged by 90 percent, filling empty shelves in supermarkets and helping stabilise the economy.

The episode solidified Türkiye’s role as a reliable ally that remains committed to regional peace.

Fast forward to 2026: the Middle East is in crisis again.

US-Israeli strikes on Tehran have provoked Iranian retaliation against American bases in neighbouring countries. Missiles and drones have hit Gulf countries, resulting in chaos, economic disruption, and political uncertainty.

Once again, Türkiye has stepped up to provide its neighbours with diplomatic lifelines in turbulent times. Traders in Iraq’s KRG region again look towards Türkiye for relief as a full-blown war ravages neighbouring Iran, creating inevitable shortages of food items and fuel.

Gulf states are worried about prolonged disruptions to oil revenues. They seek to pull investments from the West , freeing capital to meet any crisis-like situation amid widespread uncertainty in the region.

Analysts say Turkish companies are ready to fill the void, just like they did over the past decade, as conflicts ravaged the Middle East from Syria to Yemen.

Thanks to Ankara’s resilient industrial base, Turkish companies exported machinery, automotive parts, iron, and steel to rebuild war-torn areas despite regional challenges. They provided essential goods when others hesitated.

The same pattern is likely to continue amid the current Iran-Gulf clashes, analysts say.

“Unlike many countries aligned with a single bloc, Türkiye maintains open communication with all parties,” Mian Waqar Badshah, assistant professor in the Faculty of Economics at Istanbul University, tells TRT World.

During the Russia-Ukraine war, Ankara balanced NATO ties with Moscow relations, he says. It facilitated the Black Sea Grain Initiative , easing global food shortages.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is known for offering mediation in the world’s most tense spots. For example, he proposed talks between the US and Iran. Similarly, he aids dialogue in the Horn of Africa and South Caucasus.

Erdogan's approach has global appeal among Muslims.

Based on Arab Barometer data, British publication The Economist recently said Erdogan’s political style has the strongest draw in the Muslim world.

His direct ties to leaders like Russian President Putin, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and Western figures like US President Trump make Türkiye a “trusted intermediary” for countries across the political spectrum, Badshah says.