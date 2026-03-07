Even a large-scale US military war would be unlikely to overthrow Iran's military and clerical power structure, according to a classified National Intelligence Council report.

The assessment — reported on Saturday by The Washington Post, citing three sources familiar with the classified document — undercuts US President Donald Trump's assertion that he could "clean out" Iran's leadership and install a preferred successor, indicating such an outcome would be far from certain.

The National Intelligence Council comprises senior analysts responsible for producing classified assessments that reflect the consensus of all 18 US intelligence agencies.

Completed about a week before the US and Israel launched the war on February 28, the report explored potential scenarios if Iran’s leadership were targeted in either limited strikes or broader attacks on government institutions.

The intelligence assessment indicated that even if Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were killed, the country's military and clerical leadership would likely follow established succession mechanisms to preserve the existing power structure.