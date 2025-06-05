WORLD
Beijing tells EU to back off in South China Sea dispute
The EU is not a party to the South China Sea disputes and has no right to interfere in the South China Sea differences, says the Chinese embassy in the Philippines.
China also warns Manila against 'fantasising' foreign help in sea dispute. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 5, 2025

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines urged the European Union to stop "provoking trouble" in the South China Sea on Thursday, and advised Manila not to "fantasise" about relying on outside forces to resolve disputes in the waterway.

An embassy spokesperson made the comments after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas visited the Philippine capital and voiced concern over China's activities in the busy waterway, where its claims overlap those of some Southeast Asian nations.

"The EU is not a party to the South China Sea disputes and has no right to interfere in the South China Sea differences between China and the Philippines," the spokesperson said in a statement on the embassy website.

"We urge the EU to genuinely respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and to stop provoking trouble," the spokesperson added.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The EU and the Philippines have expressed concerns about China's "illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive measures" against Philippine vessels and aircraft conducting lawful maritime operations in the South China Sea, according to a joint statement after Kallas met with the Philippine foreign minister earlier this week.

China claims sovereignty over nearly all the South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

SOURCE:Reuters
