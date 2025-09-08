TÜRKİYE
2 min read
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
The Turkish president vows to stand by Gaza amid rising casualties and stresses Türkiye’s energy independence with progress on the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the nation, reaffirming Türkiye’s support for Palestinians and highlighting the Akkuyu Nuclear Plant. / AA
September 8, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people, sharply criticising Israel’s leadership.

“In these troubling days when the Netanyahu government has completely gone off the rails, we stand with the oppressed people of Gaza with all the means at our disposal,” Erdogan said on Monday in a televised address to the nation following a Cabinet meeting.

“Despite all the pressure, threats, arrogance, and impunity of the murderous network that has killed more than 64,000 innocent people, we maintain our firm stance,” Erdogan said.

“God willing, we will uphold the same conscientious position at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly and be the voice of the oppressed Palestinians there.”

Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, described by many observers as genocide, has entered its 702nd day, with 64,522 Palestinians reported killed, including 393 who died from Israeli-enforced starvation.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye condemns Israeli genocide in Gaza, calls for urgent global action

Nuclear energy ambitions with Akkuyu plant

RECOMMENDED

The president also highlighted Türkiye’s energy ambitions, noting progress on the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

With a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts, Erdogan said the plant will help Türkiye “turn its luck around” and bolster the country’s energy independence.

Nuclear energy plays an important role in reaching Türkiye's 2053 net-zero emission target. To this end, the country plans to build nuclear power plants in two other locations after the first plant at Akkuyu.

An intergovernmental agreement was signed between Russia and Türkiye in May 2010 for Akkuyu NPP, which will consist of four VVER-1200 power units with a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

The foundation for the plant was laid in 2018, and it is expected to be finished in seven years, according to the contract.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales