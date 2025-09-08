President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people, sharply criticising Israel’s leadership.

“In these troubling days when the Netanyahu government has completely gone off the rails, we stand with the oppressed people of Gaza with all the means at our disposal,” Erdogan said on Monday in a televised address to the nation following a Cabinet meeting.

“Despite all the pressure, threats, arrogance, and impunity of the murderous network that has killed more than 64,000 innocent people, we maintain our firm stance,” Erdogan said.

“God willing, we will uphold the same conscientious position at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly and be the voice of the oppressed Palestinians there.”

Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, described by many observers as genocide, has entered its 702nd day, with 64,522 Palestinians reported killed, including 393 who died from Israeli-enforced starvation.

