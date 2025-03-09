CLIMATE
2 min read
New York governor declares state of emergency for wind-driven brush fire on Long Island
High winds have exacerbated the situation, sending thick smoke into the air and leading to the evacuation of a military base and the closure of a major highway.
00:00
New York governor declares state of emergency for wind-driven brush fire on Long Island
NASA satellite data revealed the fires and smoke stretching approximately 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) along Sunrise Highway, a key route to the eastern end of Long Island.NASA satellite data revealed the fires and smoke stretching approximately 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) along Sunrise Highway, a key route to the eastern end of Long Island. / AP
March 9, 2025

A state of emergency has been declared in New York as brush fires continue to spread across Long Island, forcing evacuations and triggering major disruptions, according to officials.

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that firefighters, supported by National Guard helicopters, are battling flames near the Pine Barrens, a wooded area east of New York City, which is home to several commuter towns.

"This is still out of control at this moment," Hochul stated in an interview with News 12. "We're seeing people having to be evacuated from the Westhampton area."

High winds have exacerbated the situation, sending thick smoke into the air and leading to the evacuation of a military base and the closure of a major highway. The town of Southampton issued a warning against recreational fires as the wildfire risk continues to escalate.

"Exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches," the weather service cautioned. "Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly."

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as emergency crews work to contain the blaze.

RECOMMENDED

NASA satellite data revealed the fires and smoke stretching approximately 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) along Sunrise Highway, a key route to the eastern end of Long Island. Hochul noted that nearby homes, a chemical factory and an Amazon warehouse are at risk.

As the fires rage, social media videos showed towering plumes of smoke near the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, although the cause of that fire remains unknown. No injuries have been reported.


Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices