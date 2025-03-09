A state of emergency has been declared in New York as brush fires continue to spread across Long Island, forcing evacuations and triggering major disruptions, according to officials.

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that firefighters, supported by National Guard helicopters, are battling flames near the Pine Barrens, a wooded area east of New York City, which is home to several commuter towns.

"This is still out of control at this moment," Hochul stated in an interview with News 12. "We're seeing people having to be evacuated from the Westhampton area."

High winds have exacerbated the situation, sending thick smoke into the air and leading to the evacuation of a military base and the closure of a major highway. The town of Southampton issued a warning against recreational fires as the wildfire risk continues to escalate.

"Exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches," the weather service cautioned. "Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly."

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as emergency crews work to contain the blaze.