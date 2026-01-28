WAR ON GAZA
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
The Palestinian Prisoner Society says troops routinely force residents out of their homes during raids and carry out property damage and intimidation.
Israel detains at least 130 Palestinians in sweeping raids. / AA
January 28, 2026

Israeli forces have detained at least 130 Palestinians in a sweeping raids across the occupied West Bank, a prisoners’ affairs group said.

The raid on Wednesday covered most of the occupied West Bank governorates, with a heavy focus on the north, including Burin and Madama near Nablus, Aqqaba in Tubas, and Immatin in Qalqilya, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

Two women, a child and former prisoners were among the detainees.

Many Palestinians were subjected to on-the-spot questioning and later released, while others were taken into custody, the group added.

Israeli forces have intensified arrests and field interrogations since the start of the year, at an unprecedented pace following the Gaza war, the group said, describing the offensives as part of a policy of collective punishment targeting broad segments of Palestinian society.

Intimidation

It said troops routinely force residents out of their homes during raids, carry out property damage and intimidation, and conduct interrogations outdoors amid cold weather conditions.

“These violations extend a longstanding pattern aimed at suppressing Palestinian presence through coercive measures,” the group said, adding that the most notable shift since the Gaza war has been the sharp rise in the scale and severity of abuses accompanying arrests, as well as violations against detainees inside prisons and detention facilities.

More than 21,000 arrest cases have been recorded in the occupied West Bank since October 2023, with Israeli forces carrying out near-daily raids in the occupied territory, the group said.

According to Palestinian figures, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,109 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and wounded nearly 11,000 others since October 2023.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal in a landmark opinion in July 2024 and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

