Israeli forces have detained at least 130 Palestinians in a sweeping raids across the occupied West Bank, a prisoners’ affairs group said.

The raid on Wednesday covered most of the occupied West Bank governorates, with a heavy focus on the north, including Burin and Madama near Nablus, Aqqaba in Tubas, and Immatin in Qalqilya, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

Two women, a child and former prisoners were among the detainees.

Many Palestinians were subjected to on-the-spot questioning and later released, while others were taken into custody, the group added.

Israeli forces have intensified arrests and field interrogations since the start of the year, at an unprecedented pace following the Gaza war, the group said, describing the offensives as part of a policy of collective punishment targeting broad segments of Palestinian society.

Intimidation