US Secret Service and local police shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun early on Sunday after he breached a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, law enforcement officials said.

Trump, who is currently in Washington, was not at the social club at the time. The incident occurred at a time when the United States is facing a spike in political violence. In 2024, a gunman's bullet grazed Trump's ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and a man later convicted of attempted assassination was spotted hiding in the bushes of a Florida golf course with a semi-automatic rifle while Trump was on the course.

The man in Sunday's incident, who appeared to be in his early 20s, was carrying a shotgun and a fuel can, the US.

Secret Service said, adding that he was observed at the resort's north gate around 1:30 a.m. EST (0630 GMT).

Two US Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy confronted the man and ordered him to drop the two items, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a press conference on Sunday morning.

The man put down the gas canister and raised the shotgun "to a shooting position," prompting law enforcement to open fire, Bradshaw said.

The man was declared dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.