WORLD
2 min read
DRC govt meets M23 rebels in Qatar: source close to talks
The source described the opening round of talks in late March as "positive", saying it had built "trust between the two sides that led to the withdrawal of M23 forces from the strategically important city of Walikale as a gesture of goodwill".
00:00
DRC govt meets M23 rebels in Qatar: source close to talks
Members of M23 rebel group stand guard as people attend a rally addressed by Corneille Nangaa, Congolese rebel leader and coordinator of the AFC-M23 movement, in Bukavu, eastern DRC February 27, 2025. [REUTERS/File Photo] / Reuters
April 5, 2025

A Democratic Republic of Congo government delegation has met with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in Qatar in a bid to halt fighting in the country's east, a source with knowledge of the talks said.

The M23 has taken control of large swathes of the DRC's eastern provinces of North and South Kivu since 2021 and captured their capitals Goma and Bukavu in a lightning offensive earlier this year.

"A discreet meeting was hosted by the Qataris in Doha last week between delegations from the government of DRC and the AFC/M23 movement, marking their first direct encounter in a long time," the source told AFP on Saturday.

"Further talks are now expected in Doha, again with the Qataris mediating, to sustain the momentum and explore constructive solutions to end the conflict peacefully."

The source described the opening round of talks in late March as "positive", saying it had built "trust between the two sides that led to the withdrawal of M23 forces from the strategically important city of Walikale as a gesture of goodwill".

RelatedWhat's happening in DRC and why it matters

The DRC army accused the M23 of reneging on that commitment last week by reinforcing its positions around the key mining hub, the farthest west the group has advanced in the country's interior since its foundation in 2012.

RECOMMENDED

But on Thursday, the army confirmed that the rebels had withdrawn from the city.

"The enemy has left the area," an officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The city's fall to the rebels had prompted mining group Alphamin to suspend activities at the Bisietin mine, the world's third-largest.

The DRC's enormous mineral reserves are critical to global supplies of lithium and cobalt, used in cell batteries and electric vehicles, tantalum, tin and gold used in electronic devices, and copper for power lines and uranium.

But they have also fuelled and financed the multiple rebellions that have gripped the vast African country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off