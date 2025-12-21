Israel's security cabinet approved the establishment of 19 new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number approved over the past three years to 69, an official statement said on Sunday.

"The proposal by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defence Minister Israel Katz to declare and formalise 19 new settlements in Judea and Samaria has been approved by the cabinet," a statement from Smotrich's office said, without specifying when the decision was taken.

"On the ground, we are blocking the establishment of a Palestinian terror state. We will continue to develop, build, and settle the land of our ancestral heritage, with faith in the justice of our path," Smotrich said in the statement.

Related TRT World - Qatar condemns Israel’s approval of 19 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank

Around 750,000 illegal settlers live in Palestinian lands

Earlier, Smotrich approved a plan to establish a new illegal Jewish settlement with 3,600 housing units in occupied East Jerusalem.