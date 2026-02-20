WAR ON GAZA
Vocal opponent of Israeli genocide Francesca Albanese refuses to bow down
Albanese says the controversy was intended to distract from her reports criticising dozens of countries, including France, for their political, strategic and military support to Israel.
Albanese said she would remain in her post because she retains the confidence of the UN Human Rights Council, she said. / AA
5 hours ago

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has said she will not step down despite pressure from several European governments over her alleged remarks on Israel.

Speaking to Euronews on Friday, Albanese said she will not resign, and described accusations by the French foreign minister that she had called Israel “an enemy of humanity” as “ludicrous” and based on misinformation.

The controversy began after a group of French MPs sent a letter to Jean-Noel Barrot accusing Albanese of describing Israel as "an enemy of humanity" during a video conference forum in Doha, citing a video which turned out to be fake.

Germany, France and the Czech Republic have urged her to resign over the remarks. Albanese said the controversy was intended to distract from her reports criticising dozens of countries, including France, for their political, strategic and military support to Israel.

“Let’s not make it about me,” she said, pointing instead to what she called “seven damning reports” documenting backing for Israel by 62 states.

She also argued there was greater scrutiny over remarks she did not make than over the actions of Israel, which stands accused of crimes against humanity.

Albanese said she would remain in her post because she retains the confidence of the UN Human Rights Council.

In the speech delivered at the conference, she criticised governments and media outlets for enabling Israel’s war in Gaza and said international law had been “stabbed in the heart”.

During the same address, she said many states had armed Israel and provided it with political and economic backing instead of pressing to stop the Israeli war.

More than 150 former ministers, diplomats and ambassadors across the world wrote an open letter in support of Albanese and criticised the French foreign minister for spreading disinformation.

Francesca Albanese was appointed UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2022, a mandate under the UN Human Rights Council to monitor violations of international law in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Albanese has been a prominent critic of Israel’s war on Gaza and has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian access to Gaza and accountability under international law. She has also urged countries to halt arms transfers to Israel and review economic links tied to illegal Israeli settlements.

Albanese frequently speaks at international forums and civil society events advocating Palestinian self-determination and civilian protection.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
