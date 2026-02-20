Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has said she will not step down despite pressure from several European governments over her alleged remarks on Israel.

Speaking to Euronews on Friday, Albanese said she will not resign, and described accusations by the French foreign minister that she had called Israel “an enemy of humanity” as “ludicrous” and based on misinformation.

The controversy began after a group of French MPs sent a letter to Jean-Noel Barrot accusing Albanese of describing Israel as "an enemy of humanity" during a video conference forum in Doha, citing a video which turned out to be fake.

Germany, France and the Czech Republic have urged her to resign over the remarks. Albanese said the controversy was intended to distract from her reports criticising dozens of countries, including France, for their political, strategic and military support to Israel.

“Let’s not make it about me,” she said, pointing instead to what she called “seven damning reports” documenting backing for Israel by 62 states.

She also argued there was greater scrutiny over remarks she did not make than over the actions of Israel, which stands accused of crimes against humanity.

Albanese said she would remain in her post because she retains the confidence of the UN Human Rights Council.