CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Sweden, Ukraine to build weapons innovation hub as defence ties deepen
The new defence technology hub will combine Ukraine’s frontline experience with Sweden’s weapons expertise, deepening cooperation that could soon include Gripen fighter jets.
Sweden, Ukraine to build weapons innovation hub as defence ties deepen
Sweden paused earlier plans to send Gripen jets to Ukraine in 2023 after allies urged prioritising deliveries of US-made F-16s. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

Sweden and Ukraine have announced that they have signed a letter of intent to establish a new defence technology hub in Ukraine, aimed at jointly developing advanced battlefield systems as the war with Russia grinds on.

“This will strengthen our shared ability to develop and produce new battlefield technologies,” Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said at a joint press conference on Thursday. 

The initiative will involve Swedish personnel working directly in Ukraine, combining Swedish weapons expertise with Ukrainian battlefield experience, he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, standing alongside Jonson, said the two countries already have “many agreements and concrete letters of intent, or even contracts between Swedish and Ukrainian companies,” though he declined to name them, citing security concerns. 

“Russians will destroy their facilities,” he warned.

The partners aim to launch the collaboration “as soon as possible,” Shmyhal said.

RelatedSweden urges Europe to shift to 'wartime readiness' amid Russian 'threat' - TRT World

Gripen fighter jet talks gain momentum

RECOMMENDED

The announcement follows an earlier letter of intent signed in October on aviation cooperation, a deal that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said could eventually see Ukraine acquire up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen E fighter jets.

Jonson confirmed that both sides had continued discussions on Gripen deliveries and agreed to set up a joint working group to advance the process.

Shmyhal said four financing options were under review: the use of frozen Russian assets, Swedish government contributions, fundraising from European partners, and support through international organisations.

He added that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics were ready to travel to Sweden immediately for training on the Gripen systems. 

While Kiev hopes to purchase the modern Gripen E in the future, Shmyhal appealed to Stockholm to transfer older models next year “to protect our sky directly.”

Sweden paused earlier plans to send Gripen jets to Ukraine in 2023 after allies urged prioritising deliveries of US-made F-16s.

RelatedTRT World - Sweden 'ready to send troops' for Ukraine truce

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians