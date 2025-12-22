BIZTECH
2 min read
Gold surges to a new record high amid geopolitical tensions
Gold surpasses $4,420, while silver also reaches a new record high amid heightened US-Venezuela tensions and expectations of a Fed rate cut.
Gold surges to a new record high amid geopolitical tensions
Gold surges amid geopolitical tension and global economic fears / Reuters
December 22, 2025

Gold and silver prices hit record highs as concerns over a brewing US-Venezuela conflict drove up demand for safe havens.

Gold jumped around 2 percent as of 0700GMT on Monday to a record high of $4,420.35 an ounce, surpassing its October peak.

This year, gold prices surged by around 70 percent amid trade and geopolitical tensions, as well as central bank rate cuts.

Silver also rallied 3 percent to a record high of $69.5 per ounce on Monday. In the last 12 months, silver surged by over 130 percent.

As investors wager on lower interest rates, increased demand, and tighter supplies in the upcoming year, broader precious metal prices also increased, extending recent gains.

RECOMMENDED

The metal markets' advances on Monday are the most recent in a long-term surge in the industry as demand for havens increased due to worries about the slowing pace of global economic growth. Demand for tangible assets was also boosted by increased wagers on additional US interest rate reductions in 2026.

Amid growing tensions between Washington and Caracas, reports over the weekend stated that the US was getting ready to board a third ship off the coast of Venezuela, adding to the geopolitical unpredictability of the world.

US President Donald Trump has increased Washington's monitoring of Venezuela, alleging that the nation uses oil revenue to finance irregular immigration and drug shipments to the US.

Last week, Trump threatened to launch a ground invasion of the South American country and ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving the country.

RelatedTRT World - Trump defends naval 'blockade' on Venezuela, citing energy rights
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week