Gold and silver prices hit record highs as concerns over a brewing US-Venezuela conflict drove up demand for safe havens.

Gold jumped around 2 percent as of 0700GMT on Monday to a record high of $4,420.35 an ounce, surpassing its October peak.

This year, gold prices surged by around 70 percent amid trade and geopolitical tensions, as well as central bank rate cuts.

Silver also rallied 3 percent to a record high of $69.5 per ounce on Monday. In the last 12 months, silver surged by over 130 percent.

As investors wager on lower interest rates, increased demand, and tighter supplies in the upcoming year, broader precious metal prices also increased, extending recent gains.