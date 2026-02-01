US President Donald Trump has said that his administration would not intervene in protests or unrest in Democratic-led cities unless local authorities formally request federal assistance.

In a post on his social media company Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had been directed to ensure federal forces would not be deployed to manage local protests or riots “unless and until they ask us for help.”

“We will, however, guard, and very powerfully so, any federal buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid lunatics, agitators, and insurrectionists,” he said.

Federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and border patrol forces, will be “extremely powerful and tough” to protect federal buildings, courthouses and other government property, Trump added, suggesting that the military could also be involved in the efforts.

Trump cited an anti-ICE protest on Friday in Eugene, Oregon, where he said demonstrators broke into a federal building and damaged property.

Accusing local police of failing to intervene, he said the incidents would no longer be tolerated.