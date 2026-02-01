WORLD
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Trump said federal intervention would occur “immediately” if local governments asked for assistance.
Protest against ICE, in Minneapolis. / Reuters
February 1, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration would not intervene in protests or unrest in Democratic-led cities unless local authorities formally request federal assistance.

In a post on his social media company Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had been directed to ensure federal forces would not be deployed to manage local protests or riots “unless and until they ask us for help.”

“We will, however, guard, and very powerfully so, any federal buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid lunatics, agitators, and insurrectionists,” he said.

Federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and border patrol forces, will be “extremely powerful and tough” to protect federal buildings, courthouses and other government property, Trump added, suggesting that the military could also be involved in the efforts.

Trump cited an anti-ICE protest on Friday in Eugene, Oregon, where he said demonstrators broke into a federal building and damaged property.

Accusing local police of failing to intervene, he said the incidents would no longer be tolerated.

The president said it was the responsibility of state and local authorities to protect their own property and maintain order, and federal authorities would only serve as a “backup” when requested.

He said federal intervention would occur “immediately” if local governments asked for assistance.

Trump pointed to the federal response to unrest in Los Angeles near the end of former President Joe Biden’s term as a model, saying local officials later acknowledged they could not have handled the situation without federal help.

Trump framed the policy as consistent with his campaign pledges on border enforcement, national security and law and order.

Tensions have been rising across the US as the Trump administration continues to pursue its strict immigration enforcement and deportation policy, which sparked nationwide protests over the weekend, especially after the fatal shooting of two Americans by federal agents in the last month.

