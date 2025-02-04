International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has arrived in Kiev and inspected an electricity distribution substation, warning that attacks on Ukraine's power grid could pose a risk of nuclear accident by disrupting supply.

"I'm at Kyivska electrical substation — an important part of Ukraine's power grid essential for nuclear safety," Grossi wrote on X on Tuesday. "A nuclear accident can result from a direct attack on a plant, but also from power supply disruption."

Grossi posted pictures of him visiting the substation alongside Energy Minister German Galushchenko, and being showed what appeared to be defences against Russian strikes.

Moscow has regularly bombarded Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including substations, throughout its three-year war, although it has avoided direct strikes on Ukraine's nuclear plants.

Grossi said he would visit Russia later this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia captured the plant, Europe's biggest nuclear power station, soon after its forces went into Ukraine in February 2022.

"It's essential that I, in the discharge of my obligations keep channels of communication constantly," Grossi told a news briefing.