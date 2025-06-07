WORLD
2 min read
Taliban urges Afghans to 'return to your country' after new US travel ban
Prime Minister Akhund promised safety even to those who worked with the US forces, citing a general amnesty for all.
Taliban urges Afghans to 'return to your country' after new US travel ban
Afghans fled in droves to neighbouring countries during decades of conflict. / Reuters
June 7, 2025

The Taliban government urged Afghans hoping to emigrate to the United States to instead return to Afghanistan, after Washington tightened entry conditions.

United States President Donald Trump this week announced a travel ban targeting 12 countries, including Afghanistan, which his proclamation said lacked "competent" central authorities for processing passports and vetting.

Commenting on the ban on Saturday, Prime Minister Hassan Akhund urged Afghans to return to their country, saying they would be protected even if they worked with US-led forces in the two-decade fight against the Taliban insurgency.

"For those who are worried that America has closed its doors to Afghans... I want to tell them, 'Return to your country, even if you have served the Americans for 20 or 30 years for their ends, and ruined the Islamic system'," he said in a speech marking the Eid al-Adha holiday, broadcast by state media.

"You will not face abuse or trouble," he said, making reassurances that the Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had "granted amnesty for all".

RelatedTRT Global - Kabul welcomes upgrade in ties as Afghanistan FM plans Pakistan visit

Fleeing conflict

After surging to power in 2021, Taliban authorities announced a general amnesty for Afghans who worked with the Western-backed forces and government.

RECOMMENDED

Afghans fled in droves to neighbouring countries during decades of conflict, but the chaotic withdrawal of US-led troops saw a new wave clamouring to escape Taliban government curbs and fears of reprisal for working with Washington.

The United States has not had a working embassy in Afghanistan since 2021, and Afghans must apply for visas in third countries, principally Pakistan.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, Afghans have gradually seen their chances of migrating to the United States or staying there shrink.

Trump administration orders have disrupted refugee pathways and revoked legal protections temporarily shielding Afghans from deportation starting in July.

RelatedTRT Global - Afghanistan joins Beijing's multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on