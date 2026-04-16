More than 60 humanitarian organisations and trade unions called on the EU to suspend its association agreement with Israel, as well as to ban trade with illegal settlements and suspend all arms transfers.

A joint letter issued on Thursday urged the EU to "adopt the long-overdue measures proposed by European Commission President von der Leyen in September 2025, in particular the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement."

It also called for additional steps to comply with international law, including banning trade with illegal Israeli settlements and suspending all transfers and transit of arms to Israel.

The joint letter stressed that the EU had already found Israel in breach of Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, citing violations of human rights and democratic principles, and said ongoing actions in Palestine and Lebanon have deepened the breach and caused widespread suffering.

It further pointed to Israel's death penalty law for Palestinians, describing it as "an egregious violation of the rights to life and fair trial of Palestinians", while underlining that it adds to the "growing body of discriminatory legislation and policies implemented by Israeli authorities against Palestinians."

Worsening conditions in the occupied West Bank

The letter also highlighted worsening conditions in the occupied territories, including increased settlement activity, displacement and violence in the occupied West Bank by occupiers, as well as mass detentions and reported abuses of Palestinians.

It warned of a continuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and growing risks of spillover into Lebanon, raising concerns over broader regional instability and violations of international law.

"These developments come on the heels of decades of toothless EU statements of concern and calls for a 'two-state solution' that have been largely ignored by Israeli authorities, to no consequences," it further said.

Welcoming commitments by Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, Belgium and the Netherlands to ban imports of goods from illegal Israeli settlements, the organisations urged the bloc to do the same "in line with its longstanding, unanimous condemnation of Israeli settlement policies as illegal and an 'obstacle to a two-state solution' that the EU claims to pursue."