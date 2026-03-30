US President Donald Trump has said he would "prefer" to "take the oil" in Iran and indicated that Washington could seize Kharg Island, a key export hub, as US forces expand their presence in the Middle East, according to a report by the Financial Times.

"To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran," he said in an interview with the Financial Times, comparing the approach to Venezuela, where the US aims to control the oil sector "indefinitely."

His comments come as oil prices have surged more than 50 percent in a month, with Brent crude rising above $116 per barrel amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," Trump said, adding that such a move "would also mean we had to be there for a while."

"I don't think they have any defence. We could take it very easily," he added.

US military presence in Middle East

The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of 10,000 troops trained for land operations, with around 3,500 already arriving in the region, including approximately 2,200 Marines, while additional forces are en route.