WAR ON IRAN
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Trump hints at seizing Iran's oil, eyes Kharg Island as US forces move in — report
US President says his preferred thing is to "take the oil" in Iran, suggesting that Washington could seize vital Kharg Island export hub.
Trump hints at seizing Iran's oil, eyes Kharg Island as US forces move in — report
A satellite image shows damage on Kharg Island, Iran, after US strikes, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 14, 2026. / Reuters
March 30, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said he would "prefer" to "take the oil" in Iran and indicated that Washington could seize Kharg Island, a key export hub, as US forces expand their presence in the Middle East, according to a report by the Financial Times.

"To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran," he said in an interview with the Financial Times, comparing the approach to Venezuela, where the US aims to control the oil sector "indefinitely."

His comments come as oil prices have surged more than 50 percent in a month, with Brent crude rising above $116 per barrel amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," Trump said, adding that such a move "would also mean we had to be there for a while."

"I don't think they have any defence. We could take it very easily," he added.

US military presence in Middle East

The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of 10,000 troops trained for land operations, with around 3,500 already arriving in the region, including approximately 2,200 Marines, while additional forces are en route.

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Officials have warned that an assault on Kharg Island could increase risks for US troops and prolong the conflict.

Recent developments include an attack on a Saudi air base that wounded 12 US troops and damaged a $270 million surveillance aircraft, as well as a ballistic missile launch toward Israel by Yemen's Houthi forces.

Despite the escalation, Trump said indirect talks with Iran via Pakistani "emissaries" were progressing, adding: "A deal could be made fairly quickly."

He also said Iran had allowed 20 Pakistan-flagged oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, stating, "They gave us 10. Now they're giving 20."

Regional escalation has continued since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan would be 'honoured' to host US, Iran talks in 'coming days': top diplomat
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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