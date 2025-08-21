Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz said Israeli policies fuel instability in Syria and threaten regional security, urging the international community to lift remaining sanctions and support the country's sovereignty.
"Syria continues to remain high on the international agenda. The new period requires sustained efforts to secure peace and stability on the basis of the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity," Yildiz told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.
He said "empowering the Syrian administration is crucial to achieve this goal," adding: "We must not allow our focus to deviate from the essential task of restoring stability and security in the country."
Calling for the "removal of remaining sanctions for Syrian administration to deliver and serve its citizens," Yildiz stressed that "a centralised administration and a unified national army are indispensable" to peace.
"Recent developments in Sweida once again demonstrate the destructive and destabilising nature of Israeli policies in the region," he said, warning that "destabilising actions which threaten Syria's unity, stability, and the welfare of its people should not be tolerated."
"Efforts that undermine Syria's sovereignty or fuel fragmentation carry serious risks of broader regional destabilisation," he added.
‘Credible steps’
Violence in Sweida erupted in mid-July between Bedouin tribes and Druze factions. Government forces intervened to quell the fighting, while Israel intervened and also bombed Damascus, under the pretext of protecting the Druze minority. A US-brokered truce was later announced.
Yildiz pointed to the March 10 agreement between the Syrian government and the terrorist organisation SDF, noting: "We have yet to see credible steps from the 'SDF' that would reduce tensions or contribute to an environment of security and trust."
"Additional pressure must be exerted on the ‘SDF,’ which seeks to prolong uncertainty and exploit potential crises for gain," he stressed.
On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.
Yildiz said "the period ahead requires for the engagement with the Syrian government and closer international cooperation," reiterating: "Türkiye will remain fully committed to this vision."
The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since last year's ouster of Bashar al-Assad after 24 years in power.
Assad fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.