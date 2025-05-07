Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have signed a strategic partnership agreement.

The two leaders also discussed energy and oil during their talks in Moscow, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

In the agreement, Russia and Venezuela said they would promote joint initiatives within OPEC +, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, and other organisations in the energy sector.

"The parties will promote the balanced and stable long-term development of global energy markets without the use of unfair competition instruments," the agreement said.

They agreed to cooperate in the exploration and development of new oil and gas fields in their joint ventures as well as to expand oil trading operations.

New pact counters 'collective West'



The document also envisages closer cooperation between Russia and Venezuela at the United Nations and other organisations and in the area of arms control, along with joint opposition to the imposition of unilateral sanctions.