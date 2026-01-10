The YPG terror group has seized a hospital in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood and expelled its medical staff, Syria’s health ministry said.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the health ministry said on Saturday: “The PKK terrorist organisation and armed groups affiliated with it expelled staff and doctors from Yassin Hospital in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood of the city of Aleppo and turned it into a military point they are fortifying themselves in, after fleeing before the Syrian Arab Army.”

The ministry warned civilians against approaching the facility, stressing safety concerns.

Separately, a military source told SANA that a YPG terrorist blew himself up near Syrian Army forces in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud, with no casualties reported among the army ranks.

The Syrian army announced on Saturday the completion of a full security sweep of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood amid escalation with the YPG terror group​​​​.

Related TRT World - Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group

Territorial unity