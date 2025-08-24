Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to accept a current proposal for prisoner exchange, warning that the occupation of Gaza City poses “serious risks” to the lives of hostages.

The call comes amid rising pressures from Israeli hostage families to reach a deal to secure the release of their loved ones.

On Thursday, Netanyahu ordered immediate negotiations for the release of all hostages while continuing plans to occupy Gaza City and relocate its residents.

Netanyahu’s comments indicate he may be seeking a deal under new conditions, while mediators await an official response from him to an Egyptian-Qatari proposal largely consistent with prior Israeli agreements and recently accepted by Hamas.

“There is a deal on the table, and it should be taken now,” Zamir said in comments carried by Israeli Channel 13.

“The army has provided the conditions for its completion, and the decision is now in Netanyahu’s hands.”

The army chief renewed his concerns over a plan to occupy Gaza City.

“The army is capable of occupying Gaza, but the operation could seriously endanger the lives of hostages,” he said.

Families of hostages welcomed Zamir’s remarks.