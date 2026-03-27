When Iran launched its ‘True Promise-4’ operation on February 28 2026, this was not merely another act of retaliation.

It was a more calculated move: a large-scale stress test of regional air defences, escalation thresholds, and strategic assets.

The strikes came in response to coordinated US and Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.

But Tehran’s answer was not improvised.

It followed a pattern we’ve been watching since April–October 2024 and June 2025.

By keeping the ‘True Promise’ label, Iran was signalling continuity: this is part of a longer campaign, not a one-off response.

At the heart of Iran’s strategy is a simple idea: if deterrence fails, retaliation must remain credible.

For years, that credibility rested on two pillars: its regional proxy network and its ballistic missile arsenal.

But after Israeli SEAD raids throughout 2024 and during the June 13 2025 “12-day conflict”, that balance shifted. Much of Iran’s forward network was degraded.

So Iran leaned on what it still fully controls: missiles and kamikaze drones.

And it used them at scale.

The first salvo came at around 11:10 am Türkiye time (UTC+3) with roughly 30 ballistic missiles. By 11:28 am, a second wave followed.

Then more waves continued into the night. Over the next 15 days, the operation expanded into roughly 54 waves of combined ballistic missile and loitering drone attacks.

The figures are not entirely consistent; this is typical in an ongoing conflict.

However, cross-referenced open-source estimates indicate that between 750 and 1,100 ballistic missiles and approximately 2,800 to 3,200 kamikaze drones have been launched across the region.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, claimed around 700 ballistic missiles and 3,600 drones.

Even allowing for discrepancies, the scale is hard to ignore.

A numbers game

Taken together, these figures and data cast serious doubt on the reliability of pre-war and wartime stockpile estimates, often cited as ‘2,000–3,000".

Israel responded with its layered defence systems: Arrow-2, Arrow-3, David’s Sling, and THAAD.

But in the early phase of the conflict, there were signs that Arrow-3 interceptors were used more selectively. That likely reflects a simple reality: interceptor stockpiles matter just as much as technology.

Missile defence is, in part, a numbers game.

Iran appears to have played that game carefully. One of the most notable aspects of ‘True Promise-4’ was its mix of missile types.

Newer solid-fuel systems, such as the Fattah-1 (2023) and Kheibar Shekan (2022), were used alongside older liquid-fuel missiles, such as the Shahab-3 variants (2003/2007) and Emad. This was not redundancy; it was deliberate layering.

The newer systems are equipped with manoeuvrable reentry vehicles (hybrid MaRV+TVC). During the terminal phase, they can manoeuvre at speeds exceeding Mach 5, complicating interception by systems like THAAD and Arrow.

But it is important to be precise: these are not “true” hypersonic glide vehicles. Their advantage lies in manoeuvrability during reentry, not sustained hypersonic flight.