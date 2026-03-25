US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday said that he would “absolutely not” support a proposed $200 billion funding request for the Iran war, vowing to introduce a measure to block arms transfers to Israel.

“Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers,” Sanders said when asked if he would back the funding request from the Trump administration.

He also said the US “started this war” against Iran alongside Israel, criticising the administration over rising gas prices and mounting economic pressures on Americans.

“Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned,” he said in an interview with CNN, accusing the administration of failing to prioritise affordability.

“The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East,” he said.

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The Vermont Senator also questioned US ties with Israel, citing its genocidal war in Gaza, and warned that the Iran war will cost “hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars.”