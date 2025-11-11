The international humanitarian aid summit on Gaza, currently underway in Istanbul, is a “manifestation of the dignity of humanity” aimed at keeping global attention on the suffering of Palestinians, Dr Hafiz Osman Sahin, deputy head of Türkiye’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), said.

Speaking at the opening session on Tuesday, Sahin welcomed nearly 400 representatives from 200 civil society organisations and 40 countries to the two-day summit, titled “The Future of Gaza,” organised by the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation.

“This meeting is the meeting of those who feel in their hearts the divine command that whoever saves one life, it is as if he has saved all humanity,” he said.

The objective of the summit is to highlight Gaza’s Israeli-induced humanitarian crisis and boost global solidarity by addressing the urgent needs of infrastructure, health, education, and housing in the war-torn enclave.

Sahin described Gaza as a “blessed land” that has preserved its dignity despite siege and oppression.

“The humanitarian tragedy taking place before the eyes of the world today is actually a test not only for Gaza but for all humanity,” Sahin said.

According to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces have committed four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Israel’s incessant bombing of Gaza has killed more than 68,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

Sahin outlined the harsh conditions that prevail in Gaza after the recent ceasefire: the entire population suffers high-level acute food insecurity, millions need emergency shelter, nearly everyone requires health services, and hundreds of thousands of women and children endure severe psychological trauma.

Meanwhile, schools remain disrupted, and damaged mosques and water wells await repair.

“We believe that the highest support for Gaza is not forgetting it,” he said. “Forgetting is oppression. Remembering is the first step of resistance,” he said.

Since October 7, 2023, Diyanet Foundation has delivered 1,100 truckloads of aid to Gaza, reaching approximately nine million people with assistance valued at nearly $40 million.

In a subsequent interview with TRT World, Sahin says the summit’s purpose is to consult with organisations from multiple countries on how to coordinate and deliver humanitarian aid effectively.

He praised Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for personally engaging in the Gaza issue from the beginning and for leaving no stone unturned to stop the war.

He emphasised deep historical and emotional ties between the Turkish and Palestinian peoples. “As a nation, our heart beats in Gaza,” Sahin says.

“Their trouble is our trouble. We did not forget Gaza, we will not forget, and we will not let it be forgotten,” he says.

The summit also featured recorded and in-person remarks from representatives of international aid organisations, who painted a grim picture of Gaza’s ongoing crisis and issued urgent calls for action.

In a pre-recorded opening address, Dr Amjad Al Shawa, director general of the Palestinian NGOs Network, spoke from Gaza City, describing it as a “wounded steadfast city” still uncovering daily horrors despite a month-old ceasefire.

“About 2.2 million Palestinian citizens continue to live under siege in harsh conditions that cannot be described in words,” he said.

“Our children are hungry and sick, our elderly have lost their medicines, people with disabilities have lost their assistive tools under the rubble of their homes.”

Al Shawa said the Israeli occupation had destroyed more than 85 percent of water services and targeted hospitals and clinics “with a clear goal of deepening this crisis and prolonging it”.

He noted daily discoveries of new malnutrition cases, particularly among women and children, with “thousands of children… between life and death on the brink of danger”.