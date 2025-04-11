Egyptian and Qatari efforts are continuing on a daily basis to broker a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.

“We are working every day in coordination with our Qatari counterparts to finalise an agreement that would bring relief to both sides, especially the civilians,” Abdelatty told a press conference on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye on Friday.

Abdelatty said “a temporary administrative committee will be formed to manage the Gaza Strip for a six-month transitional period until the Palestinian Authority is prepared to assume full administrative control of the territory”.

The Egyptian foreign minister stressed that once a ceasefire is achieved in Palestine’s Gaza there will be a broad international effort to reconstruct the war-torn territory.

“There is a shared understanding that Gaza must be rebuilt, and this will require coordinated international contributions,” he added.

Abdelatty also stressed that “any forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, under any pretext, constitutes a liquidation of the Palestinian cause,” reaffirming Egypt’s absolute rejection of such proposals.