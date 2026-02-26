France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she won't run for president next year if a Paris appeals court orders her to wear an electronic bracelet over alleged misuse of European Union funds.

Le Pen said she hopes the appeals court clears her in a key verdict set for July 7 — a ruling that may derail her presidential ambitions.

“I know very well that the decision regarding this candidacy isn’t mine to make,” she said on Wednesday evening on news broadcaster BFM TV.

Le Pen’s alleged fraudulent system

Le Pen, 57, is challenging a March 2025 verdict that found her and other members of her National Rally party guilty of misusing EU Parliament funds in the hiring of aides from 2004 to 2016 who allegedly worked for the party instead of doing parliamentary tasks.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to a ban from elected office or she will have to wear an electronic tag — or both, among other options.