Location and death of cartel boss 'El Mencho' was prompted by visit from romantic partner — Mexico
Mexican Defence Minister Ricardo Trevilla says information leading security forces to Nemesio Oseguera, the 59-year-old leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel, came after a visit from a romantic partner.
Mexican officials share details of raid against Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho." / Reuters
4 hours ago

The capture and death of Jalisco New Generation cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho" on Sunday in Jalisco state, stemmed from a romantic partner of the crime boss, Mexico's officials have revealed, adding the operation resulted in the killing of 25 Mexican soldiers.

Mexican Defence Minister Ricardo Trevilla said on Monday that information leading to El Mencho's capture and death came after a visit from a romantic partner.

General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, secretary of national defence, providing details about Sunday’s operation said that El Mencho’s location was discovered on Friday through a trusted associate of a romantic partner of the drug lord, who was taken to a facility in Tapalpa, Jalisco.

"On February 21, she left the property and information was obtained that El Mencho remained at the location," he said, which is why the plan to capture El Mencho was carried out that day.

"El Mencho" was Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, with a $15 million bounty for information leading to his capture. His death has triggered waves of violence across Mexico, as cartel operatives sought revenge attacks.

Trevilla said Mexico has sent 2,500 troops to boost security in the west of the country.

"Around 7,000 troops were stationed in Jalisco, so they are going to be reinforced" with more troops in the area of operation for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Mexico remains on high alert with schools closed and travellers stranded, as members of a powerful cartel launched violent rampages across several states after the country's most-wanted drug lord was killed.

Sheinbaum urges calm

News of El Mencho’s death triggered spasms of violence, with cartel members across the country blocking roads and torching vehicles and businesses. Fearful residents went into hiding, and tourists took shelter in their hotels and resorts.

Streets of the state capital Guadalajara were almost empty as stores, pharmacies and gas stations shut down.

Maria Medina, who works in a gas station that was set on fire, said men with guns showed up and told everyone to get out.

"I thought they were going to kidnap us. I ran to a taco stand to take cover with the people there," Medina told AFP.

The violence spread to neighboring Michoacan state where Oseguera's cartel also has a presence and gripped the resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged citizens to remain calm.

On Monday, Sheinbaum said there were no road blocks as of now and that her priority was re-establishing peace and security across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
