The capture and death of Jalisco New Generation cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho" on Sunday in Jalisco state, stemmed from a romantic partner of the crime boss, Mexico's officials have revealed, adding the operation resulted in the killing of 25 Mexican soldiers.

Mexican Defence Minister Ricardo Trevilla said on Monday that information leading to El Mencho's capture and death came after a visit from a romantic partner.

General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, secretary of national defence, providing details about Sunday’s operation said that El Mencho’s location was discovered on Friday through a trusted associate of a romantic partner of the drug lord, who was taken to a facility in Tapalpa, Jalisco.

"On February 21, she left the property and information was obtained that El Mencho remained at the location," he said, which is why the plan to capture El Mencho was carried out that day.

"El Mencho" was Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, with a $15 million bounty for information leading to his capture. His death has triggered waves of violence across Mexico, as cartel operatives sought revenge attacks.

Trevilla said Mexico has sent 2,500 troops to boost security in the west of the country.

"Around 7,000 troops were stationed in Jalisco, so they are going to be reinforced" with more troops in the area of operation for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Mexico remains on high alert with schools closed and travellers stranded, as members of a powerful cartel launched violent rampages across several states after the country's most-wanted drug lord was killed.