More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the start of a fragile ceasefire three months ago, the United Nations children’s agency has said.

UNICEF said Israel killed at least 60 boys and 40 girls in air strikes, drone attacks and ground fire since early October.

"More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Gaza City.

"That is roughly a girl or a boy killed almost every day during a ceasefire," he said.

Elder said the children were killed by air strikes, drone attacks, including suicide drones, tank shelling and live ammunition, adding that the actual number was likely higher.

"We are at 100, no doubt," he said. "But the real toll is probably higher."

An official from Gaza’s Health Ministry, which maintains casualty records, reported a higher figure.

Zaher Al-Wahidi, head of the ministry’s information department, said 165 children have been killed since the ceasefire, out of a total of 442 deaths.

He added that seven children have also died from exposure to cold since the beginning of the year.

Elder said Gaza’s children continue to live in fear after more than two years of genocidal war.