The US, the UK, France, and Germany have welcomed the Syrian defence ministry's announcement to extend the ceasefire for 15 days with the YPG terror group.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the US and three European countries welcomed the ceasefire between the Syrian army and YPG terrorist organisation, calling on all parties to strictly adhere to the ceasefire and to exercise their utmost restraint.

"We urge all external parties to join us in pursuit of peace and de-escalation of violence," said the statement that was issued following a meeting between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, German Deputy Foreign Minister Serap Guler, and US Special Envoy Tom Barrack.

In the statement, they reiterated all parties' obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure while also welcoming the establishment of humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.