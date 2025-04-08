The Russian military said it had pushed Ukrainian forces out of a settlement called Guyevo in Russia's Kursk region and had carried out air and artillery strikes on Ukrainian troops across the border.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had retaken the settlement of Guyevo.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to crush the Ukrainian army formations on the territory of Kursk region," the ministry said in a statement.

It said its forces had also defeated Ukrainian troops in fighting around two other settlements.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield claims.

But Russia has retaken a swath of territory inside Kursk in recent months, pushing the Ukrainians closer towards the border. It has also begun to take territory in Ukraine's neighbouring Sumy region after Putin spoke of the possibility of carving out a buffer zone.