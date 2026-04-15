WAR ON IRAN
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UAE, Iran officials discuss de-escalation in rare high-level call
Since the war began, the UAE has adopted a hawkish stance on Iran, recalling its ambassador and closing its embassy as ties deteriorated.
UAE, Iran officials discuss de-escalation in rare high-level call
UAE VP discusses de-escalation efforts with Iran's speaker Qalibaf / Reuters Archive
5 hours ago

The vice president of the United Arab Emirates discussed de-escalation efforts with Iran’s parliament speaker, the state news agency WAM reported.

Discussions between Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan over the phone with Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dwelt on regional developments and ways to de-escalate tensions in the region, WAM said on Wednesday.

Since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, the UAE took a hawkish tone towards Iran, recalling its ambassador and closing its embassy after Tehran began targeting the Emirates and other Gulf countries.

Wednesday's call marked the first high-level contact between the two sides since ties deteriorated.

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Regional tensions have escalated since the war began on February 28, killing more than 3,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets and restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan this weekend aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.

RelatedTRT World - Hormuz access must be secured in US-Iran settlement: UAE president's adviser
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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