The vice president of the United Arab Emirates discussed de-escalation efforts with Iran’s parliament speaker, the state news agency WAM reported.

Discussions between Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan over the phone with Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dwelt on regional developments and ways to de-escalate tensions in the region, WAM said on Wednesday.

Since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, the UAE took a hawkish tone towards Iran, recalling its ambassador and closing its embassy after Tehran began targeting the Emirates and other Gulf countries.

Wednesday's call marked the first high-level contact between the two sides since ties deteriorated.