Tensions at the top of Israel’s leadership have escalated sharply, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son accusing the army chief of plotting a “mutiny” and, at the same time, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir pressing him to obey government orders for a possible full reoccupation of Gaza.
Yair Netanyahu levelled the explosive charge at Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir after Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that disagreements between the premier and senior generals over plans to reoccupy Gaza had reached “boiling point”.
“If the person who dictated that tweet is who we all think, this is nothing short of a mutiny and a military coup reminiscent of banana republics in the 1970s. It’s outright criminal,” Yair wrote on X, responding to a post by military analyst Yossi Yehoshua urging Netanyahu to explain the costs of such a move.
Only hours later, Ben-Gvir weighed in, demanding Zamir publicly affirm his loyalty to Netanyahu’s leadership.
“The chief of staff must clearly state he will fully comply with the political leadership’s instructions, even if the decision is to occupy Gaza,” Ben-Gvir said.
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also called on the army chief to give his opinion on the Gaza reoccupation to the political leadership.
“The chief of staff is required to express his professional opinion clearly and unequivocally to the political echelon. I am convinced that he will do so,” Saar said on his X account.
'Army’s subordination'
The top diplomat said Zamir doesn’t need to clarify the army’s subordination to the government’s decision, since it is “self-evident, especially for someone who has served the country in uniform for decades.”
The clash came as Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu has decided, with US backing, to push ahead with a full-scale reoccupation of Gaza, targeting areas believed to hold Israeli captives.
While the army has not issued an official statement, it moved Monday to lift the emergency measure that had extended regular soldiers’ service by four months since October 7, 2023.
Analysts said the decision signalled a de facto winding down of the ongoing ground offensive, which began May 17 but failed to achieve its goals of “dismantling Hamas” or securing the release of captives.
Yedioth Ahronoth noted the pullback “reflects what many in the army believe: that the war effectively ended months ago,” further reducing the number of regular forces still operating in Gaza.
The dispute follows revelations by Haaretz that Netanyahu had already presented a plan, “with American approval”, for the reoccupation of the enclave.
The debate has been further stoked by US President Donald Trump, who recently called Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza “a mistake”, hinting he has a “clear plan” for the enclave but declining to reveal details.
Israeli officials said Netanyahu will convene political and military leaders on Tuesday to discuss “options” for Gaza after the collapse of indirect ceasefire talks with Hamas.