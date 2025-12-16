WORLD
Israeli strikes hit eastern Gaza in latest ceasefire violations
Gaza City and Bureij refugee camp in Deir al Balah have been targeted by Israeli fire, according to witnesses.
Homes destroyed by Israeli strikes pictured on December 15 2025, in Khan Younis, Gaza. / Anadolu Agency
December 16, 2025

The Israeli army launched air strikes and artillery shelling across eastern Gaza early on Tuesday morning in continuous violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that came into effect in October.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes conducted intensive air strikes in several areas of eastern Gaza City, which is part of the military-controlled yellow zone, while artillery shelling continued.

Israeli military vehicles opened indiscriminate fire on the northeastern parts of the Bureij refugee camp in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, they added.

The Israeli violations come amidst extreme weather that has worsened already harsh living conditions in the enclave where thousands are forced to shelter from rainwater in makeshift tents.

Videos show tents for displaced people being flooded and blown away by the strong winds that began on Monday evening.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations, killing at least 391 Palestinians and injuring 1,063 others, according to the latest figures by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 70,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in its genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
