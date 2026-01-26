Black Sea is a contested neighbourhood with constantly changing dynamics, complex realities, and clashing interests.

Its position in global connectivity, linking north to south and east to west, as well as its role as a vital trade route for oil and gas, are all important reasons for its increasing relevance.

Hence, it has become a hub of international players and a cauldron of geopolitical complexities, with several conflicts dotting its contemporary landscape.

With their far-reaching implications, it has come to “play a strategic role for global security, international trade, energy, and food security”, as a recent European Union document puts it.

Russia’s war on Ukraine in February 2022 – which sparked the biggest armed conflict in Europe since World War II – has heightened security concerns in the old continent, and across the larger Black Sea region.

The enhanced presence of NATO forces near the Black Sea, in response to perceived threats and as a demonstration of solidarity, has contributed to a broader regional standoff.

In other words, successive Russian offensives into Ukraine have not only disrupted the political and security dynamics but also inflicted instability within the region.

More recently, however, the US’s changing position under the Trump administration has forced regional countries and European Union members to reassess their security in connection with the perceived Russian threat in the Black Sea region.

While the announcement of the EU’s new Black Sea Strategy on May 28 last year once again emphasised its interest in the region, it has since been criticised as non-committal, like the earlier Black Sea Synergy policy of March 2010, and without clear guidance for the final aims, and a lack of appropriate policy options.

Why Türkiye matters

While EU-member Black Sea countries, Bulgaria and Romania, have positioned themselves to benefit from whatever the new policy might offer, non-EU NATO member Türkiye, with a long Black Sea coastline, has been left frustrated by Brussels not consulting with regional countries before announcing its new policy, already weakening the possibility of success.

Türkiye, since the end of the Cold War, has preferred a regional-solutions-to-regional-problems approach and has consistently opposed outside military involvement, lest it further destabilise the region.

The creation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization in 1992, the establishment of the Black Sea Naval Cooperation Task Group in 1998, and the deployment of Black Sea Harmony Operation in 2004 have all aimed at the same goal: enhancing collaboration among Black Sea countries, contributing to the region's stability, and engaging coastal states in discussions to foster mutual understanding, trade partnerships, and collaborative approaches to shared challenges.

However, the long-drawn Ukraine war has challenged these, forcing Türkiye to reassess its position in the wider Black Sea region.

While Türkiye found itself in a difficult position between its regional partners, as well as between Russia and the West, the policies it pursued—supporting Ukraine with weapons systems and condemning Russia while staying out of Western sanctions against Moscow—allow it to act as a mediator between the warring parties and increase its regional influence.

The Trump administration’s various attempts to obtain a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine reinforce this position.

With US President Donald Trump tearing up the rulebook on trans-Atlantic cooperation and demanding that Europe pay for its own security needs, the continent has been forced to seek alternative security mechanisms in the new world order.

The ongoing discussions on providing credible security guarantees to post-war Ukraine and on sustaining European security in the absence of the US have crystallised the need to be inclusive of all European countries, going beyond the EU.

And this is where Türkiye has much to offer.