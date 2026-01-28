Türkiye and Nigeria agreed on Tuesday to deepen cooperation across industry, trade, investment and defence, unveiling new mechanisms aimed at sharply expanding economic ties between the two countries.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Ankara and Abuja signed a joint declaration establishing a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), alongside a Memorandum of Understanding on Halal Quality Infrastructure, following talks held during Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official visit to Türkiye.

“We comprehensively discussed topics that will deepen our cooperation in the fields of industry, trade, investment and production,” Bolat said in a statement, adding that the agreements would create fresh opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Related TRT World - Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu

Nine agreements signed recently

Bolat said the two sides are working toward a $5 billion bilateral trade target, pledging to diversify commerce, boost investments and strengthen private-sector partnerships.

Türkiye will continue relations with Nigeria “based on trust and a long-term strategic partnership approach,” he said.

Nine agreements were signed in total in the presence of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Tinubu after bilateral and delegation-level meetings in Ankara.

The deals span military training, defence and security, diaspora policy, media and communications, higher education, halal accreditation, diplomatic training, and social and women’s affairs.