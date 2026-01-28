TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Presidents Erdogan and Tinubu oversee the signing of nine agreements as Ankara targets a $5 billion trade goal with one of Africa’s largest economies.
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Nine agreements were signed in the presence of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bola Tinubu after talks in Ankara. / AA
January 28, 2026

Türkiye and Nigeria agreed on Tuesday to deepen cooperation across industry, trade, investment and defence, unveiling new mechanisms aimed at sharply expanding economic ties between the two countries.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Ankara and Abuja signed a joint declaration establishing a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), alongside a Memorandum of Understanding on Halal Quality Infrastructure, following talks held during Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official visit to Türkiye.

“We comprehensively discussed topics that will deepen our cooperation in the fields of industry, trade, investment and production,” Bolat said in a statement, adding that the agreements would create fresh opportunities for businesses in both countries.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu

Nine agreements signed recently

Bolat said the two sides are working toward a $5 billion bilateral trade target, pledging to diversify commerce, boost investments and strengthen private-sector partnerships. 

Türkiye will continue relations with Nigeria “based on trust and a long-term strategic partnership approach,” he said.

Nine agreements were signed in total in the presence of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Tinubu after bilateral and delegation-level meetings in Ankara. 

The deals span military training, defence and security, diaspora policy, media and communications, higher education, halal accreditation, diplomatic training, and social and women’s affairs.

RECOMMENDED

Tinubu said Nigeria aims to deepen cooperation with Türkiye, particularly in security and trade, citing shared efforts to combat instability and promote economic growth.

RelatedTRT World - How Türkiye-Nigeria security ties help tackle terror and redefine engagement

Increasing ties

Bilateral trade reached $688.4 million in the first 11 months of 2025. 

Including energy trade, Nigeria became Türkiye’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa last year.

Defence ties have grown rapidly, with the Nigerian Air Force purchasing Turkish-made drones and six ATAK T129 attack helicopters. 

Turkish companies are active across Nigeria’s construction, energy, textile and manufacturing sectors, while more than 50 Turkish-owned firms have invested about $400 million in the country. 

The value of projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in Nigeria is approaching $3 billion.

Türkiye and Nigeria established diplomatic relations in 1960 and have steadily expanded cooperation, particularly in security and the defence industry, as Abuja intensifies its fight against militant groups.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'