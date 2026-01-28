Türkiye and Nigeria agreed on Tuesday to deepen cooperation across industry, trade, investment and defence, unveiling new mechanisms aimed at sharply expanding economic ties between the two countries.
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Ankara and Abuja signed a joint declaration establishing a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), alongside a Memorandum of Understanding on Halal Quality Infrastructure, following talks held during Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official visit to Türkiye.
“We comprehensively discussed topics that will deepen our cooperation in the fields of industry, trade, investment and production,” Bolat said in a statement, adding that the agreements would create fresh opportunities for businesses in both countries.
Nine agreements signed recently
Bolat said the two sides are working toward a $5 billion bilateral trade target, pledging to diversify commerce, boost investments and strengthen private-sector partnerships.
Türkiye will continue relations with Nigeria “based on trust and a long-term strategic partnership approach,” he said.
Nine agreements were signed in total in the presence of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Tinubu after bilateral and delegation-level meetings in Ankara.
The deals span military training, defence and security, diaspora policy, media and communications, higher education, halal accreditation, diplomatic training, and social and women’s affairs.
Tinubu said Nigeria aims to deepen cooperation with Türkiye, particularly in security and trade, citing shared efforts to combat instability and promote economic growth.
Increasing ties
Bilateral trade reached $688.4 million in the first 11 months of 2025.
Including energy trade, Nigeria became Türkiye’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa last year.
Defence ties have grown rapidly, with the Nigerian Air Force purchasing Turkish-made drones and six ATAK T129 attack helicopters.
Turkish companies are active across Nigeria’s construction, energy, textile and manufacturing sectors, while more than 50 Turkish-owned firms have invested about $400 million in the country.
The value of projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in Nigeria is approaching $3 billion.
Türkiye and Nigeria established diplomatic relations in 1960 and have steadily expanded cooperation, particularly in security and the defence industry, as Abuja intensifies its fight against militant groups.