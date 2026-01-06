Venezuela’s vice president and oil minister, Delcy Rodriguez, was formally sworn in as interim president, days after US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro in an overnight operation.

"I swear by Commander Hugo Chavez," Rodriguez said before the National Assembly in Caracas, referring to the late Venezuelan leader.

She described Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as having been seized by the United States.

"I come with pain for the kidnapping of two heroes that we have as hostages in the United States of North America," she said.

Maduro and Flores were abducted early on Saturday by US forces and flown to New York, where they appeared in an initial court hearing on drug and weapons charges.

Following Maduro’s detention, Venezuela’s Supreme Court directed Rodriguez to "immediately" assume the post of acting president.

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will assert control over Venezuela for the time being, including through the possible deployment of US troops.

A workable interim figure